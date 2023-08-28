Tlwm Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tlwm boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.12. 2,987,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock worth $259,303,833. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

