Tlwm Sells 3,870 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Tlwm reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.88. 25,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $209.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
