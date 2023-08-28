Tlwm Sells 63 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tlwm lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.3% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.43. 1,285,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

