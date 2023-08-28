Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of TNGCF opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Tongcheng Travel has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

