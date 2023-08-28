Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Shares of TNGCF opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Tongcheng Travel has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $1.51.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
