Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 72,477 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,477 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $51,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 636.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $55.93. 66,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,408. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

