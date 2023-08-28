Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Spire accounts for about 1.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Spire worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spire by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Spire Stock Up 0.2 %

Spire stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,110. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

