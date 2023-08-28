Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 30,630 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 1.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. 39,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.73. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

