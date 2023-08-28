Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 5,808 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,527,331. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,247. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.