Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 7,479 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $226.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.90. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

