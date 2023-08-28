Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.09. 119,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,538. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

