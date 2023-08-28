Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,312 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 982,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,176,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 345,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.