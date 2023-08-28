Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,446 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,571.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

