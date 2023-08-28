TrueFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.40 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03093015 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,964,477.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

