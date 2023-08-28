Truist Financial Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $122.39 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

