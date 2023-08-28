Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TKC stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

