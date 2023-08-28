Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $59.37 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $2,907,743 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after buying an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after buying an additional 788,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

