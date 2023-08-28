U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 345,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Get Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $101.07. 334,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,553. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.