U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

