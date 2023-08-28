U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $5.37 on Monday, hitting $491.08. 139,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,472. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.