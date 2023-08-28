U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. 170,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,625. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

