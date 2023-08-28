U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 9,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

