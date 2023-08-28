U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 319,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,921. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

