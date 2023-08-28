UBS Group Increases dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Price Target to GBX 420

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 420 ($5.36) in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded dormakaba from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on dormakaba

dormakaba Price Performance

dormakaba Company Profile

Shares of DRRKF stock opened at $388.56 on Thursday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $335.15 and a fifty-two week high of $388.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.28.

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.