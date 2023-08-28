UBS Group Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $107.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

TOL opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.