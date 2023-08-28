Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $600.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $546.87.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.46 and a 200-day moving average of $488.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

