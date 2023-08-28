United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBOH opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

United Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.