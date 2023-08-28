United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.18. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,821,170 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

