VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 58.6% in August

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.