Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 10.0% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,739. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

