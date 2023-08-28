Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.63. 9,242,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,512. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

