Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

