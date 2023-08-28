Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $104,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 826,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

