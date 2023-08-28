Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 9.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,639,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 877,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

