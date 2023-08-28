Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 22.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $62,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,804 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. 2,392,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

