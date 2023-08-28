Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,226. The stock has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

