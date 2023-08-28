Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

