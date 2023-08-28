Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $31,677.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,101.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00251297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.00729105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00557157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00060973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00119702 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,510,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.