VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) vs. First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Critical Analysis

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) and First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and First Trust International IPO ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A First Trust International IPO ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and First Trust International IPO ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF 0 29 1 0 2.31 First Trust International IPO ETF 0 0 4 0 2.82

Dividends

Given First Trust International IPO ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Trust International IPO ETF is more favorable than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Trust International IPO ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays out -4,639.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and First Trust International IPO ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1,123.04 First Trust International IPO ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Trust International IPO ETF has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Trust International IPO ETF beats VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

