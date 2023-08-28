VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Gap Up to $68.77

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $84.00. VinFast Auto shares last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 3,100,430 shares traded.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 23.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.03 and a beta of 0.10.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

