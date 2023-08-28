VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Gap Up to $68.77

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $84.00. VinFast Auto shares last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 3,100,430 shares traded.
VinFast Auto Stock Up 23.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.03 and a beta of 0.10.
About VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VinFast Auto
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.