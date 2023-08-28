Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the July 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE IDE traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
