Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Reduced by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.75. 2,567,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $427.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
