Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Reduced by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.75. 2,567,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $427.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

