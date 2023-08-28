Walter N. George Purchases 1,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.45. 411,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,934. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

