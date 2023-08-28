Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.02. 256,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

