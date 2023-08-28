Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WOSGF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WOSGF opened at $7.10 on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

