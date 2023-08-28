Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WBND stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 4,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,108. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
