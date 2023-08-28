Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,666,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 85,821 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,684. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

