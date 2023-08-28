Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WHLRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.