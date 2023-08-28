Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $50,254.68 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $50,254.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

