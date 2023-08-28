Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

