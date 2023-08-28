Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $27,511.91 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,093,208,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,093,154,143 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05220968 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,382.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

